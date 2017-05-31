Anambra: Obiano Erects Cenotaph in Honor of Biafran War Heroes

MyNaijaInfo.com

Obiano Remembers Late Biafran Heroes. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has erected a Transparent Wall of Honor at the Cenotaph in Alex Ekwueme Square containing the names of all heroes past in remembrance of Late Biafran heroes. Speaking at the memorial event, Governor Obiano stressed the need to keep remembering our heroes past while we celebrate …

The post Anambra: Obiano Erects Cenotaph in Honor of Biafran War Heroes appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

