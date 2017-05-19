Anambra: Obiano Step In To Resolve State Land Disputes
Obiano To Intervene in Anambra Land Disputes. The Anambra State Government has, in a bid to promote peace and order, expressed its desire and readiness to Settle all outstanding Boundary issues that has caused disputes overtime in the State. In A report by the Anambra Broadcasting Service, The State government revealed this as it moves to settle …
