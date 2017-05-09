ANAMBRA POLL: Obiano will go, Okorocha boasts

Vanguard

AWKA—IMO State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has boasted that nothing would stop the All Progressives Congress, APC, from taking over Anambra State in the November 18, 2017 governorship poll, urging the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano to …



and more »