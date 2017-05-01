Anambra State University (COOU) Notice To Students On Suspension Of Ongoing Activities.

Students of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University are hereby informed that the ongoing SUG WEEK/program for ULI campus has been paused, due to the incident that happened last night Henceforth every other activities has been put on hold till further notice. Students are advised to be security conscious and report every suspicious movement to the security, …

