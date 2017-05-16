Anambra urges FG to give priority to farmers’ health, safety

Afam Mbanefo, Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export, has urged the Federal Government to promote the health and safety of Nigerian farmers to boost their productivity.

He made the call in a statement issued by Tunde Oladunjoyelo, Media Consultant for World Bank on FADAMA 111 Additional Financing (AF), in Abuja on Monday.

Mbanefo was quoted to have made the call when he declared open the World Bank/Federal Government mid-term review meeting on FADAMA III AF Project in Awka, Anambra.

“To produce good and healthy agricultural produce, the farmers’ good health is paramount; Fadama lll AF and other agricultural projects should also give priority to the health and safety of the farmers,’’ he said.

On the FADAMA III AF project, Mbanefo underscored the need to strengthen community sensitisation efforts, saying that this would have greater impact on the overall project implementation.

In his remarks, the Task Team Leader, Tunji Oredipe, who was represented by Mr Peter Ajibaiye, said that the mid-term review meeting was aimed at examining the project implementation processes, with a view to fine-tuning those aspects which ought to be adjusted.

He said that plans to boost the country’s food security could only be achievable if the farmers’ safety was accorded a priority under the FADAMA III AF Project, adding, “only the farmers who are alive and healthy can produce food”.

Oredipe pledged that the World Bank “safeguard officials’’ in his team would examine the safety and environmental impact of the activities of farmers.

Highlights of the event included the distribution of newly procured life jackets to FADAMA project facilitators covering riverside areas.

