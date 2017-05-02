Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra: Why I won’t increase salaries – Obiano tells workers

Posted on May 2, 2017

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has told workers in the state that he will not increase their salaries, saying “I won’t promise you what I cannot do.” He said this in his May Day address, 24 hours after the leadership of the organised labour in the state had endorsed the governor for a second term […]

