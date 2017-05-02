Anambra: Why I won’t increase salaries – Obiano tells workers

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has told workers in the state that he will not increase their salaries, saying “I won’t promise you what I cannot do.” He said this in his May Day address, 24 hours after the leadership of the organised labour in the state had endorsed the governor for a second term […]

Anambra: Why I won’t increase salaries – Obiano tells workers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

