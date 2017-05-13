ANC bullish about re-claiming Nquthu – News24
ANC bullish about re-claiming Nquthu
The ANC's top brass are again campaigning in Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal, as the governing party goes on a last big push to swing voters to back it in the by-election called for May 24. Treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and national chairperson …
