ANC in Scopa: Sassa has no strategic plan on grants takeover – News24

ANC in Scopa: Sassa has no strategic plan on grants takeover
Cape Town – The African National Congress in Scopa is "very concerned" by the South African Social Security Agency's apparent lack of a plan to take over payment of social grants. "The report tabled by Sassa showed no indication of any strategic plan …
Dlamini ducks question on why Sassa needs R6bn for grant payment
