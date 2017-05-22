ANC plans to expand Zuma’s powers to all levels of government – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
ANC plans to expand Zuma's powers to all levels of government
Citizen
The opposition parties regard this as another attempt to bring corrupt 'state capture' elements into state entities. Big Brother is on the way: the ANC plans to expand the powers of the president's office, which will see the country's Number 1 becoming …
