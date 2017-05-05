And Another Feather Adorns the Cap – Daniel Osofisan
Last week, Fortune, a part of the TIME network released a list of 34 World Leaders who are changing health care globally, and surprise! surprise! Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Chair of Gavi as well as CEO Seth Berkley, made the list. While receiving awards and recognition may seem like second nature to Dr Okonjo-Iweala, one […]
