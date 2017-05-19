Ander Herrera Is United’s Player Of The Year

Ander Herrera has claimed the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at Manchester United, beating Antonio Valencia and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Spanish midfielder finished 242 votes clear of Valencia, with Ibrahimovic coming in at third on the list.

Herrera is the second successive spaniard to win the award, with De Gea winning the award last season. He was instrumental in the 2-0 win over Chelsea, scoring a goal and assisting one.

Valencia was voted Manchester United’s Players’ Player of the Season, with Mkhitaryan winning the goal of the season.

