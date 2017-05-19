Anderlecht win 34th Belgian title

Striker Lukasz Teodorczyk scored twice as Anderlecht won the Belgian league for the 34th time with a 3-1 win at Charleroi on Thursday. Charleroi took the lead in a raucous stadium as play was delayed by fireworks in the stands before three goals in the last half hour saw Anderlecht win a six-team playoff phase. […]

