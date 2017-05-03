Pages Navigation Menu

Andre Dozzell Signs New Contract Extension With Ipswich Town

Posted on May 3, 2017

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has signed a new contract at Portman Road.

The 18-year-old, who signed his first professional deal last year, has extended his contract until 2020.

The England U17 international has made 11 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship side.

“I’ve been in and around the first team this season and that’s my goal, to play regularly for the team,” he told the club’s official website.

“That is the only thing that will keep me improving, and that is what I’m focused on.

“It was hard when I wasn’t involved over the first half of the season, but I can see why I wasn’t.

“The Championship is a tough league and it’s difficult to throw someone of my age into those types of games, but I’ve been working hard in the gym to become bigger and stronger.”

