Andreas Christensen’s Father Talks About His Son’s Chelsea Future

Andreas Christensen’s father has claimed that their plan for the Chelsea defender is to ‘play every week’ when he returns from his loan spell.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his two-year stint with Borussia Monchengladbach, but is set to come back to Chelsea this summer.

Rumours had circulated today that the Danish centre-back could be used in some sort of swap deal with Southampton to help entice Virgil van Dijk making the move to Stamford Bridge.

However, Christensen’s father, Sten, has slammed them as false and stated that his son was keen to continue his good form with regular football at Chelsea.

“Andreas will not be used in a barter and play for Southampton. There are no ways for this to happen,” he told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“Andreas should not sit on the bench. He has played solidly for two seasons. Therefore, it is also planned for the future that he will play every week.”

