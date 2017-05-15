Anenih’s son dies in Lagos

A son of top politician and former Minister of Works Chief Tony Anenih died in Lagos yesterday.

It was learnt that Mr. Eugene Anenih, who was the Managing Director of Nova Finance and securities Limited, collapsed during a game at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Onikan. He was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken, it was learnt.

No family member was willing to confirm his death yesterday. A member contacted described the death as sad especially when his mother died last month.

Mr. Anenih worked previously at TRW Finance and Securities Limited and at Hatman Limited among other companies.

He was a Director of Thomas Wyatt Nigeria PLC since 2008.

He held a license of the Nigeria Stock Exchange Authorised Clerkship and also a Member of the Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers (CIS).

Mr. Anenih held a B.Sc in Bio- Chemistry from the University of Benin in 1990.

He attended Harvard Business School where he did his programme for Management Development in 2003.

