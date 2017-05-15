Anenih’s Son Slumps, Dies While Playing Lawn Tennis

Eugene, a son of a former Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Tony Anenih, has been reported dead.

According to reports, Eugene slumped and died while playing lawn tennis on Sunday in a Lagos club. Medical sources linked his death to heart attack.

The death of Anenih’s son came less than a month after the deceased’s mother died in April.

Efforts to reach him for comments at about 8.45pm on Sunday were unsuccessful.

But a source close to the family confirmed the incident.

The source, however, declined to give details about the circumstances surrounding Eugene’s death.

When contacted, the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih, who also confirmed the development, noted that the party would make an official statement soon.

“The thing (incident) just happened. We will be making a statement, maybe, tomorrow,” Orbih added.

The deceased was, until his death, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nova Finance & Securities Limited.

He was formerly the Head of Corporate Finance and Treasury Operations at A and Hatman Ltd. before moving on to Nova Finance & Securities Limited as Chief Executive Officer.

He was an authorised Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. Eugene holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Benin.

He also attended the Programme for Management Development at Harvard, United States. He was an alumus of the Harvard business School.

He also attended several courses in capital Market Internationally including Capital Equity appraisals suite courses with the New York Institute of Finance, New York and Strategic valuations on equities with Euromoney.

