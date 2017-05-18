Pages Navigation Menu

Anger at sexist Tuks posters – Independent Online

Posted on May 18, 2017


Anger at sexist Tuks posters
Pretoria – A storm of outrage and fury has erupted at the University of Pretoria after male students waved posters bearing offensive and sexist slogans during a dancing performance by female students. Images of the “sexist” posters emerged on Wednesday
