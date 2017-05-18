Anger at sexist Tuks posters – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Anger at sexist Tuks posters
Independent Online
Pretoria – A storm of outrage and fury has erupted at the University of Pretoria after male students waved posters bearing offensive and sexist slogans during a dancing performance by female students. Images of the “sexist” posters emerged on Wednesday …
UP to take disciplinary measures against picketers who displayed 'insulting' messages
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!