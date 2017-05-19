Anger In Bayelsa Community As Suspected Trawler‎ Shots Fisherman

There were signs of anger and outrage in Sagana and Akassa communities of Brass Local Government area of Bayelsa State following the shooting of a local fisherman by suspected armed pirates of fishing space.

The victim, who is identified as 30years old Ayebaeifin Gabriel was confirmed to be critically down and arrangement being made to transfer him to the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Centre in the Bayelsa capital.

The Incident, which occurred on Friday morning at about ‎7.30am, provoked anger among indigenes of Fish town.

The Chairman of the Community Development Committee, Barr. Ayibatonye Christopher, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said the anger in the community over the shooting has provoked anger and tension.

It was gathered that the incident has also opened old wounds among fishermen who had suffered years of attacks and fishing net damages from foreign trawlers fishing along the high seas of Brass area of Bayelsa.

According to the CDC Chairman, “The fisherman was shot by some unidentified men on a vessel identified simply as “IMO””