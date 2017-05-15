Anger in Indonesia over jailed Christian governor

HUNDREDS of people gathered outside Jakarta’s city hall on Wednesday to voice support for the Indonesian capital’s Christian governor, who was jailed for two years for blasphemy. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday for remarks he made about the Koran that some Muslims deem blasphemous and was immediately sent […]

