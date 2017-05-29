Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anger of the youths will consume Nigeria – Obasanjo

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has warned that anger of the youths might consume Nigeria in no distant time. Obasanjo noted that Nigerian youths were angry as a result of neglect. He said the country will not be transformed if it continued to neglect its youths in the scheme of things. The former President stated these […]

Anger of the youths will consume Nigeria – Obasanjo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.