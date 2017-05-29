Anglican synod urges govt to save education, fight poverty

Rising from its four-day synod, the Diocese of Lagos Mainland of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion yesterday urged all tiers of government and stakeholders to pay more attention to the dwindling standards of education and morality in the country and the disturbing stories of kidnapping and food poison in various schools to arrest further erosion of public confidence.

The diocese called on stakeholders including the Church to take urgent steps to ensure provision of safe drinking water, hygienic and safe environments in all its schools for students to learn.

The Diocese also urged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to use the occasion of its second anniversary to reflect on the journey so far and come up with policies that “robustly address the plight of the generality of the citizens.”

In a statement signed by its Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Akinpelu Johnson and the Synod Secretary, Venerable Emmanuel Adekoya, the diocese commended the success made so far by the Federal Government in the war against Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, but called for more efforts to be made to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and other Nigerians abducted by the insurgents and restore normalcy to the region.

The post Anglican synod urges govt to save education, fight poverty appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

