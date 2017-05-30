Angolan president dos Santos returns from Spain -Angop

Angolan President Jose dos Santos has returned from Spain, following confirmation the 74-year-old was in the European country for health checks, State-owned news Agency Angop has reported. Dos Santos, Africa’s second-longest ruler, had been in Spain since the start of May, for what was officially billed as a private, two-week overseas visit, has fuelled speculation […]

