Angolan president in ‘good health’: spokesperson – News24

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Angolan president in 'good health': spokesperson
News24
Luanda – Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been in Spain for nearly a month, has undergone medical checks but is in good health, the ruling MPLA party said on Monday. Dos Santos's health has been subject to weeks of speculation …
Angola confirms Dos Santos in Spain for health checksArab News

