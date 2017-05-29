Angolan president in ‘good health’: spokesperson – News24
Angolan president in 'good health': spokesperson
Luanda – Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been in Spain for nearly a month, has undergone medical checks but is in good health, the ruling MPLA party said on Monday. Dos Santos's health has been subject to weeks of speculation …
Angola confirms Dos Santos in Spain for health checks
