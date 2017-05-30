Angolan president returns home after health checks

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been dogged by reports of poor health, has returned to Luanda after nearly a month in Spain, party officials said Tuesday.

Dos Santos’s medical condition has recently been subject to fierce speculation, with his daughter Isabel forced to deny rumours that he had died while in Spain.

Anastacio de Brito, spokesman for the ruling MPLA party, told AFP that the 74-year-old president arrived back in Angola on Monday evening.

The party confirmed for the first time on Monday that dos Santos had undergone medical checks while in Spain on an extended “private visit”.

Dos Santos, who has been in power since 1979, will not contest an election in August, marking a historic change in the oil-rich country.

He has reportedly received cancer treatment in Barcelona over several years.

Defence Minister Joao Lourenco has emerged as Dos Santos’s chosen successor and is on course to take power after the election.

Opposition parties have called for the government to be more transparent about the president’s health.

This post was syndicated from Latest Nigeria News, Headlines, Breaking News and Opinions. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

