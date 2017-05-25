Pages Navigation Menu

Angry Hawkers Stone KAI Official To Death In Lagos

Posted on May 25, 2017

An official of the Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI, identified as Moshood Ayeni has lost his life after angry hawkers in Lagos state stoned him and his team at Iyana-Oworo area of the state. It was reported that the KAI official and his team had arrested some hawkers identified as Jeremiah Nnana and Orich Nwofokoh who…

