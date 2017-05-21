Angry Igbo Mob Allegedly Kills Hausa Man For Stealing A Car Battery In Enugu (Graphic Photos)
According to Thelma who shared the story,the Hausa man pictured below was caught stealing car battery in Enugu.He was allegedly killed by Igbo Mob.Below is what she wrote…
‘An hausa man caught stealing battery from someones car in ibekwes tiles plaza. In enugu merryland. Did he suppose to kill cause of stealing common battery?’
The post Angry Igbo Mob Allegedly Kills Hausa Man For Stealing A Car Battery In Enugu (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!