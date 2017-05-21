Pages Navigation Menu

Angry Igbo Mob Allegedly Kills Hausa Man For Stealing A Car Battery In Enugu (Graphic Photos)

Posted on May 21, 2017

According to Thelma who shared the story,the Hausa man pictured below was caught stealing car battery in Enugu.He was allegedly killed by Igbo Mob.Below is what she wrote…

‘An hausa man caught stealing battery from someones car in ibekwes tiles plaza. In enugu merryland. Did he suppose to kill cause of stealing common battery?’

