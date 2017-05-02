Pages Navigation Menu

Angry Is Ugly, Forgiveness Is Sexiness – Ubi Franklin Speaks

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ubi Franklin, TrippleMG boss and estranged husband of Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro may have passed a very sensitive message in just one sentence. “Angry is ugly, forgiveness is sexiness, ” he wrote. It seems he has not been able to move forward with his life. Is he still referring to his estranged wife? Does he …

