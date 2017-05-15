Pages Navigation Menu

Angry Mob burns phone thief to death in Lagos

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians have continued in their quest of Jungle justice since they do not have so much trust in the right authorities to handle criminal cases. A suspected phone thief was apprehended and burnt to death by a mob at the Alaba Rago area along the Badagry expressway in Lagos this morning. See a graphic photo …

