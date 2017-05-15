Angry Mob burns phone thief to death in Lagos

Nigerians have continued in their quest of Jungle justice since they do not have so much trust in the right authorities to handle criminal cases. A suspected phone thief was apprehended and burnt to death by a mob at the Alaba Rago area along the Badagry expressway in Lagos this morning. See a graphic photo …

The post Angry Mob burns phone thief to death in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

