Angry mob set ablaze Nigeria Customs Van in Kaduna

An angry set of car dealers in Kaduna set on fire a patrol van belonging to the Nigerian Customs service for trying to impound some vehicles from a car shop in the Kaduna State capital. According to eye witness reports , it was gathered that a team of customs officials had stormed one of the …

The post Angry mob set ablaze Nigeria Customs Van in Kaduna appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

