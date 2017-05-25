Angry Ukrainians say they’ve seen Koons’s ‘Ballerina’ before – Daily Mail
Angry Ukrainians say they've seen Koons's 'Ballerina' before
Ukrainians took to the internet Thursday to lambaste star US artist Jeff Koons over his latest New York installation, a huge sculpture that appears remarkably similar to a work by a Ukrainian artist who died in 1993. Koons has said his 14-metre (45 …
Jeff Koons accused of copying Ukrainian artist's work
