Angry Youths Destroys & Burns Down House Of Husband And Wife Kidnappers In Imo State (Photos)

Posted on May 21, 2017

There was panic in umuahara Elelem, Ngor Okpala LGA recently when youths of the community reduced to rubble the house of Mr and Mrs Udo Okere, self confessed serial kidnappers. According to reports, the couple’s cup got full on April 8 2017 after they kidnapped a little girl named Uloma Iheakaram from their village Umuahara during a burial ceremony.

They lid on the crime was blown few days after it was committed, with villagers handing down a week ultimatum within which to return little uloma or have their house brought down.

They failed and angry youths of Elelem made true their vow. The police sources however has said have assured that the the little girl will soon be freed having located her whereabouts.

