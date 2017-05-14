ANNI hails FG over release of 82 Chibok girls

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Alumni of Nigeria National Institute, ANNI, at the weekend, hailed the Federal Government over the release of 82 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in April 2014.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Ogbonna Onyeisi, where ANNI commended the Federal Government’s negotiating team for applying professionalism and focus to successfully reaching an agreement that led to the release of the girls on May 6, 2017.

The statement reads in part: “We at Alumni Nigeria National Institute, ANNI, was very happy when we received the information about the release of the 82 Chibok girls by Boko Haram leaders to the Federal Government after agreements reached.

“We want to sincerely appreciate and commend the effort of the government and the team who have been working assiduously to ensure the safe and successful release of 82 Chibok girls earlier kidnapped from their school premises in Chibok town in April 2014.

“We hail the government for the releases secured so far from the Boko Haram insurgents, and we also see hope for those who are yet to be released in no distant time and reunited with their families as their classmates and friends have be joined with their families after a long time.”

While expressing optimism and confidence in the government over the release of the remaining girls ANNI

appreciated the negotiating ability of the presidency.

It also promised to support the federal government in securing the lives of Nigerians with policy recommendations and how to implement them in a way that all Nigerians will benefit.

“AANI praise the negotiating ability of the presidency and the gallantry our security forces and others that made it possible for the 82 Chibok girls to come back home safely.

“We are praying the remaining girls will join their family soon. For the parents who are yet to be reunited with their daughters, we plead with you not to give up your prayer and faith that soon you will meet with your daughters. We know and understand your trauma and pain for these years of the absence of your daughters. We believe God will work it out for you.

“We also ask Nigerians to support the effort of the government in securing the release of the rest girls, including others who have been kidnapped by insurgents, and more prayers made to God over their release.

“The Alumni Association of the National Institute, ANNI, in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Study, NIPPS, will always support federal government effort in securing the life of Nigerians by policy recommendations and implementation strategies”, the statement added.

The post ANNI hails FG over release of 82 Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

