Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Annie Idibia Shares Cute Video of Her Two Daughters

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Annie Macaulay–Idibia is a Nigerian, model, presenter, actress and wife to legedary Nigerian musician, 2face Idibia.

The actress shared a cute video of her two daughters.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Annie was overwhelmed with love for her last daughter who said she will fix her broken heart caused by her elder sister, Isabella.

She wrote in the caption,

‘My Greatest Blessings …. Thank You Lord …. For Blessing Me Way Beyound My Expectations.. #isabelidibia#oliviaidibia #idibias #myworld …
Snapchat : anniemacidibia1
And She Said “Ok I Will Fix My Heart” 👩‍❤️‍👩👩‍❤️‍👩👩‍❤️‍👩👭.’

See video below:

 

The post Annie Idibia Shares Cute Video of Her Two Daughters appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.