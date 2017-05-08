Annie Idibia Shares Cute Video of Her Two Daughters
Annie Macaulay–Idibia is a Nigerian, model, presenter, actress and wife to legedary Nigerian musician, 2face Idibia.
The actress shared a cute video of her two daughters.
Annie was overwhelmed with love for her last daughter who said she will fix her broken heart caused by her elder sister, Isabella.
She wrote in the caption,
‘My Greatest Blessings …. Thank You Lord …. For Blessing Me Way Beyound My Expectations.. #isabelidibia#oliviaidibia #idibias #myworld …
Snapchat : anniemacidibia1
And She Said “Ok I Will Fix My Heart” ❤️❤️❤️.’
See video below:
