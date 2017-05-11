ANNOUCEMENT!!! Correction Of JAMB UTME Subjects Combination Re-opens – Closes 10AM on Friday

JAMB has re-opened the Correction of UTME Subjects Combination. According to JAMB, this procedure will close at exactly 10AM on Friday, 12th May, 2017. Please read the exact instructions posted by JAMB as follows; “The window for correction UTME subjects combination is now available and closes by 10am on Friday May 12, 2017. READ ALSO: How …

