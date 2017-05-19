Announcing Amira Ibrahim-Alfa As The Face of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017

Fast rising presenter Amira Ibrahim-Alfa has been unveiled as this year’s face Of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN).

Amira is a model representation of today’s young African woman who is vibrant, vivacious and unafraid to dream.

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria known for celebrating the rich culture of Africa is just 2 weeks away.

This year, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria will feature over 100 designers and exhibitors selected from various parts of Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Some of which are Zizi Cardow, Maufechi, Modela, Kola Kudus,Asake Oge, Sally Bawa, Signature Secret. Alex Akande (Cameroun) Linda Ngwi (Cameroun) Afrikawala (Zambia) Eve Design (Senegal) to mention a few.

The Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017, will be taking place on the 3rd and 4th of June at the iconic National Arts Theater, Lagos.

Admission is free via registration on the Africa fashion week Nigeria website.

