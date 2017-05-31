Anointing Service: Ambode’s wife committed not sacrilege – Rev Ogedengbe

Rev Ogedengbe a renowned cleric and General Overseer of Overcomers Ministries Abule Egba Lagos in this interview x-rayed the anointing service saga between Lagos State Governor’s wife and the Chaplain of Christ The Light Church which belongs to the State.

Question: Can we say the First Lady committed sacrilege during the particular anointing service as alleged by one Pastor Remi Adeyemi.

Ans: That is pure fallacy and totally unbiblical, she has committed no sacrilege neither did she commit any thing close to it.

Do people know what sacrilege means? I am a theologian and I can authoritatively tell you that she has done nothing close to that.

Did she desecrate the temple? Did she desecrate the altar of God? Did she bring anything abominable into the house of God?

If she has done nothing of such, I think people who speak to the media should be mindful of the judgement they pass on others in the public.

Question; So what is your own reaction to the whole crisis

Ans, There is no crisis anywhere, the government has the power to hire and fire, and that exactly is what the government has exercised in the sacking of Pastor Taiwo.

Besides, due process were followed, so I think it is just a question of employer to employee.

Question: Is it proper for the government to sack on the basis of disrespect?

Ans:

I don’t think this is correct because I have known Mrs Bolanle Ambode for some time now and she epitomises decency, decorum and absolute humility to be sincere with you.

She is not that kind of person that will take the things of God with levity and I know she wouldn’t have asked the government to sack the man, i know her that much.

This is not the first time the issue of sacking will emanate in government house, the former governor of Lagos Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) sacked one Pastor Adeleke for some reasons and nothing happened thereafter, no body raised alarm, that same government even sacked some islamic clerics, more than one occasion and nobody shouted, so what are we crying about.

Question: It is believed that once you are in God’s house every one is equal, don’t you think she should have acted along this line?

Ans:

The Bible asks us to give honour to whom honour is due, this does not preclude men of God, and I think the first lady deserves respect from whoever it is that is ministering on that podium.

The same measure of respect given to her husband whenever he comes around should also be accorded her, that I think it is the fair thing to do.

The holy book said so much about it. I think the whole thing is a plan from the pit of hell to embarrass the first family.

I will appeal to body of Christ not to allow themselves to be used.

The post Anointing Service: Ambode’s wife committed not sacrilege – Rev Ogedengbe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

