Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another 258 Nigerians return from Libya [VIDEO]

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Over 258 Nigerian returnees from Libya have arrived the country yesterday night aboard a chartered Airbus A330-200, with registration mark 5A-LAT operated by Libya Airlines. The aircraft landed about 9:43pm at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The voluntary returnees, including four children and one infant, were made up of of 233 males, 25 females. […]

Another 258 Nigerians return from Libya [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.