Another Addition to Chocolate City? MI hints at New Signing

Chairman of Chocolate City Music, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI took to his Instagram page recently to share a video which hinted at the possibility of Chocolate City signing a new artiste soon, their first this year. The video chronicles the artistes that have come into the label over the years and stops with […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

