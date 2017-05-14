Another Airline Drama? New Jersey Family Kicked Off a Plane Over a Birthday Cake

JetBlue is the latest airline to be involved in passenger-crew incident and this time, the issue reportedly started with a birthday cake. Minta Burke and her husband Cameron Burke along with their 2 children were reportedly asked to move the cake from the overhead bin to under a seat, on a flight to Las Vegas, Nevada. That […]

The post Another Airline Drama? New Jersey Family Kicked Off a Plane Over a Birthday Cake appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

