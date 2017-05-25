Another batch of 165 Nigerians return from Libya

In what seems like an unending story, 164 Nigerians were again deported from Libya Thursday. The deportees comprising of 97 males, 53 females, 11 children and 3 infants arrived the cargo section of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a Libya chartered plane at about 6.30pm.

The deportees were received by officials of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, Airport security officials and the Nigeria Police. According to NEMA, the deportees were picked up from various prisons and detention camps in Libya by the International Organisation for Migration, IOM .

