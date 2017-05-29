Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another building collapse in Lagos, many feared dead

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Many are feared dead and dozens trapped after a building collapsed on Monday in Lagos. The residential building is located at Apongbon area of Lagos Island, Lagos State. According to eye witnesses reports, the cause of the collapse could not be ascertained immediately. When contacted, Adesina Tiamiyu, General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management …

The post Another building collapse in Lagos, many feared dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.