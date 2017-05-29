Another building collapse in Lagos, many feared dead

Many are feared dead and dozens trapped after a building collapsed on Monday in Lagos. The residential building is located at Apongbon area of Lagos Island, Lagos State. According to eye witnesses reports, the cause of the collapse could not be ascertained immediately. When contacted, Adesina Tiamiyu, General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management …

