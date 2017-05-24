Another Cape Town Club Accused Of Discrimination As Awful Facebook Reviews Pile Up

We don’t have to run you through the pretty exhaustive list of Cape Town clubs that have come under the pump for incidents of discrimination in recent times because this is something we’re all becoming rather familiar with.

I guess the club formerly known as Tiger Tiger sticks out, but this time around it’s a club called The Loft that is feeling the pinch.

First up we go to the Facebook post of Jarrod Jacobs, who had a “disgusting experience” at the venue this past Saturday:

After having a few drinks at a friend’s place for her birthday we decide to go out for the night. The loft seemed like a good idea as it’s close to home and more relaxed than other “night cubs”. We were a group of about 12-15 20 somethings and invited my friends Nanny (the lady that looks after her child) to come along for a night out with us, her name is Bianca and as is a decent, perfectly normal human being. We arrived at the venue, got searched and IDs checked by the 2 bouncers and paid our entry to the doorman no problems. After about a hour and a half the owner Ryan Smith, calls the birthday girl, Cynthia La’Queesha Arnolds over and says our friend Bianca must leave because, and I quote, “she looks dodgy” and that “she doesn’t fit the look of the club” plus “it is right of admission reserved” We had a friend leaving in 30 minutes and said ok is it fine [if] she goes then to which he responds no she must leave immediately. Firstly, this grown, hard working lady was doing nothing wrong. She was sitting quietly in the corner with us sipping on her one drink and talking amongst friends. Secondly, I would like to know from the owners of the venue, what is your clubs profile and how did this lady get past 2 bouncers and a door men if she did not belong there? Also her entry fee was good enough for you and the money she spent at the bar but she wasn’t? How do you as a venue choose which people are too ugly or too poor to come inside? How do you make that decision? Are we allowed to be coloured but just not too coloured? What’s the deal? …You embarrassed and humiliated a lady that society already makes feel inferior everyday. You turned a gesture of goodwill and us trying to make someone feel welcome into a fcuk show of epic proportions because you clearly have a superiority complex. In a country filled with rascist undertones we have to deal with daily why do we discriminate against our own people? Innocent until proven guilty? Nah all you need to be is too coloured.

Looks like someone could be having an awkward first birthday soon…

So what does The Loft, and owner Ryan Smith, have to say in their defence? The response:

The allegations against me and my business are untrue, incorrect & false. I have seeked legal advise and have been advised not to get drawn into an online debate as to what happened, however the allegations are serious and damaging and If I am not vindicated in this matter, I will take legal action to set the record straight.

At times like this you head to the reviews where, as you can imagine, the one-stars are piling up.

A few of those:

– Trash. Not only is this not the first time this racial profiling has happened at the loft, but those bouncers have become really handsy with the girls that walk in there and it’s become highly inappropriate. I’ve been harassed over the phone and groped a few times by Tony the bouncer. Ryan had been made aware but nothing… – While we’re complaining can I please have my money back for all the times you made me stand in line even though I was there well before the entry fee cutoff so that I could pay to get inside. I’m quite hacked. Probably could have bought a car by now… – The loft is kak that is what I think. Went there once and wasn’t allowed in after they checked my ID and searched me. Bouncer just told me and a friend to stand one side without explanation. Whereas all our other friends got in. We literally waited 30 mins to hear what the reason is. But there was fokkol. The lofts poes and the bouncers poes… – This place is POES kak the bouncers search u like a person is a drug dealer plus they always full of kak they will suma say “dd I ask u 2 move forward”wtf man u stand ind line like u by home affairs nah fuck this naies kak place.

There are a few reviews sticking up for The Loft, too:

– R.O.A.R. Right of admission reserved is something that is as old as night clubs it’s always been there. Don’t go on like a bunch of naaiers if u get gated! Rather stay at home and play with yourself! Crybaby wankers… – I know both the guy complaining and the owner and I can guarantee you it wasn`t anything racist. There must be another twist to this story and been one events promoter against another. something fishy here.

Shall we take a look at The Loft’s promo video from February of this year? Sure, why not:

People always say that there are two sides to every story, but it sure doesn’t look good for The Loft as things stand.

How far does that ‘Right of Admission Reserved’ line really extend?

