Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Boko Haram – May 17th, 2017

Another Chibok Girl, name unknown has reportedly escaped from Boko Haram capitivity, the special adviser to President Buhari, Femi Adesina has said.

This coming days after 82 Chibok Girls were released by Boko Haram sect.

The personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad also confrimed the developmet via his verified twitter account on Wednesday.

“Days after 82 #ChibokGirls

