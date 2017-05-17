Pages Navigation Menu

Another Chibok girl released – FG

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday confirmed that another Chibok schoolgirl had been found, 12 days after the release of the 82 abducted girls by their captors. Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who made this known Wednesday in Abuja, said the recovery of the girl was announced by the acting …

