Another Chibok school girl regains freedom

Nigeria’s Presidency on Wednesday confirmed the release of another Chibok girl.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made the announcement during the weekly federal executive council meeting which he presided over.

Presidential Media Aide, Femi Adesina told journalist at the State House that released girl has been brought to Abuja to join her colleagues.

“Yes, at the Federal Executive Council’s meeting, the Vice-President broke the cheering news to members of the cabinet and after that I have also spoken to defence people who confirmed it.

“The details are yet to fully unravel . But in terms of is it true- yes, it is true. I learnt she is already being brought to Abuja, but I have not seen her”.

The release of one more girl is coming barely 12 days after the release of the 82 abducted girls by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The girls were released to international negotiators in exchange for five Boko Haram (commanders) suspects held by the federal government.

Last year October 21 girls were released by the terror group after negotiations by the government and the International Red Cross while two others made an escape.

The latest rescue brings the number of the girls still missing to 112 form the over 200 girls who were captured from their dormitory in a

Chibok School in April 2014

Adesina also expressed hope that the government was capable of rescuing the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other Nigerians in captivity .

He dismissed insinuations that members of the Boko Haram sect were regrouping in the Sambisa forest, saying that the Federal Government had the capacity to confront any security challenge arising from any part of the country.

“One thing you can be sure of is that this government has the capacity to confront any security challenge that arises.

“So, if they are regrouping they will be flushed out again.

“I believe that we have seen the worst of that insurgency. We are in a mopping up process and I believe the mop up would be completed.’’

Elizabeth Archibong

