Another Engagement Recorded In Linda Ikeji’s Family

Following the engagement announcement and subsequent wedding of popular blogger, Linda Ikeji’s sister, Laura some months ago, another of the blogger’s sisters has said YES. According to a post made on social media by the blogger’s sister, Laura, their youngest sister, Benita is engaged. Laura Ikeji who got married to Nigerian footballer, Nwankwo Kanu’s Brother,…

The post Another Engagement Recorded In Linda Ikeji’s Family appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

