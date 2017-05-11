Pages Navigation Menu

Another Engagement Recorded In Linda Ikeji’s Family

Posted on May 11, 2017

Following the engagement announcement and subsequent wedding of popular blogger, Linda Ikeji’s sister, Laura some months ago, another of the blogger’s sisters has said YES. According to a post made on social media by the blogger’s sister, Laura, their youngest sister, Benita is engaged. Laura Ikeji who got married to Nigerian footballer, Nwankwo Kanu’s Brother,…

Hello. Add your message here.