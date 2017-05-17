Another House Of Reps Member Defects From PDP To APC

A member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Edward Pwajok, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. His defection led to a furious reaction from the House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, who raised a point of order, demanding that the Pwajok’s seat should be declared vacant. According to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

