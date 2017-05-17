Pages Navigation Menu

Another House Of Reps Member Defects From PDP To APC

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Edward Pwajok, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. His defection led to a furious reaction from the House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, who raised a point of order, demanding that the Pwajok’s seat should be declared vacant. According to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

