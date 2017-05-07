Pages Navigation Menu

Another Joburg city official nabbed for alleged corruption – Times LIVE

Posted on May 7, 2017


Another Joburg city official nabbed for alleged corruption
Another alleged corrupt Johannesburg city official has been arrested in a sting operation after allegedly demanding R5‚000 to help a service provider secure a tender for library archiving services.
