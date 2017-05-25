Another Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmaker Set To Defect To APC

BY JIDE FABAMISE, Lagos

One of the remaining two lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Akande is set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was reliably learnt from a source in the Assembly that Akande who is representing Ojo Constituency 1 in the House, has written a letter to the leadership of the House to that effect.

The source said,” We were informed that the lawmaker, who returned from a two-week pilgrimage to Jerusalem in Israel last weekend decided to take the decision as he was no longer comfortable with the leadership crisis in the party.

“He told us he was tired of being tossed up and down by a party that seems to have lost direction. He used to belong to the faction of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff of the PDP before he decided to be a lone ranger,” said a source.

The source added that Akande took the decision so that he could be on the side of the majority in the Assembly.

It would be recalled that six out of the initial eight PDP lawmakers at the Assembly officially announced their defection to the APC on the floor of the House on February 16, 2017.

They cited outstanding performance of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode among others as their motivation for the decision.

The defection was announced through a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa titled “Letter of Defection from PDP To APC” and dated 16th February, 2017 and signed by the defectors excluding the Minority Leader, who announced his defection on the floor of the House.

The lawmakers who earlier defected are the Minority Leader, Hon. Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin the Minority II), The Minority Whip, Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), and Hon. Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).

Others are: Hon. Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Hon. Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II) and Hon. Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I).

With the current defection move, the only lawmaker left in the opposition PDP in the House is Hon. Oladipupo Olorunrinu (Amuwo-Odofin I).

The post Another Lagos Assembly PDP Lawmaker Set To Defect To APC appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

