Another Lai Mohammed! Nigerians Blasts Wizkid For Saying He Does Free/Cheap Shows In Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is has been trending on Twitter after his controversial interview with DJ Semtex, for BBC Radio went viral.

The singer during the interview said he does free shows and sometimes charge just 1k for shows.

Well, trust Nigerians not to keep mum about it. See reactions below…

The post Another Lai Mohammed! Nigerians Blasts Wizkid For Saying He Does Free/Cheap Shows In Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

