Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another Lai Mohammed! Nigerians Blasts Wizkid For Saying He Does Free/Cheap Shows In Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is has been trending on Twitter after his controversial interview with DJ Semtex, for BBC Radio went viral.

The singer during the interview said he does free shows and sometimes charge just 1k for shows.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Well, trust Nigerians not to keep mum about it. See reactions below…

 

 

 

The post Another Lai Mohammed! Nigerians Blasts Wizkid For Saying He Does Free/Cheap Shows In Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.