Another Lai Mohammed! Nigerians Blasts Wizkid For Saying He Does Free/Cheap Shows In Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is has been trending on Twitter after his controversial interview with DJ Semtex, for BBC Radio went viral.
The singer during the interview said he does free shows and sometimes charge just 1k for shows.
The post Another Lai Mohammed! Nigerians Blasts Wizkid For Saying He Does Free/Cheap Shows In Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!